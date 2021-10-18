RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other RumbleON news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 13,636 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter valued at about $4,096,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 283.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMBL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Shares of RMBL stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $573.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54. RumbleON has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $168.35 million during the quarter. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.