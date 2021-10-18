Morgan Stanley Downgrades Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Equal Weight

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SID. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at $7,308,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at $1,462,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,347.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 692,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

