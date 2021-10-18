Morgan Stanley Downgrades Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Equal Weight

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th.
Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SID. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at $7,308,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at $1,462,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,347.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 692,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.