Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 39,993 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,506,000 after purchasing an additional 578,848 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,068,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,959,000 after purchasing an additional 391,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 448,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,575,000 after buying an additional 328,247 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $301.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.28 and a 12-month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

