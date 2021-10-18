LiquidApps Price Tops $0.0150 on Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $10.65 million and $15,596.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000461 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00038892 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

