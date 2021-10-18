C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 205 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $324.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.26 and a 200 day moving average of $277.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $2,691,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,250 shares of company stock valued at $138,113,955 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

