Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.35 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $27,380.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000106 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

