The Transfer Token (TTT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.80 Million

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for about $12.87 or 0.00021281 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $1.80 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00081325 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,396 coins. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TTTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.