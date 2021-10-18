EXMR FDN Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $14,515.45 and approximately $3,867.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.08 or 0.00259649 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00042435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.00199940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00089804 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

