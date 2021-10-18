Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will announce $2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.48. Bank of Montreal posted earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $10.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of Montreal.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS.

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.55.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $107.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.91. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $59.02 and a 52 week high of $107.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,792 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,627 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 138.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,609 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,128 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Montreal (BMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.