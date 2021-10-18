Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

NASDAQ BRLT opened at $13.73 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

