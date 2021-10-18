C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes $250,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 354.7% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 32,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 25,135 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $19,036,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $971,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $133.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.71.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

