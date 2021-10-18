iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Ally Financial Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Ally Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Ally Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ally Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $26,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.67 and a 200 day moving average of $127.99. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

