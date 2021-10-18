Ancora Advisors LLC Has $14.90 Million Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,034,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,134 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Vonage worth $14,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,610,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vonage by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,856,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,158,000 after buying an additional 59,749 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vonage by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 414,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vonage in the second quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vonage by 15.0% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 718,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,186. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $16.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.90, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $351.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.85 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

