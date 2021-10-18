Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Holdings Boosted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $12,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 7.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,467,000 after acquiring an additional 789,655 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after acquiring an additional 235,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,603,000 after acquiring an additional 47,496 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 84.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after acquiring an additional 641,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $90,177,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.44 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

