Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,758,000 after buying an additional 368,421 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,165,000 after buying an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $116.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.