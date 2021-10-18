AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 273.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,993,000 after buying an additional 382,270 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 2,120.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,350,000 after buying an additional 288,215 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 2,616.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after buying an additional 199,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in AGCO in the second quarter valued at about $25,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $128.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $74.76 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.07.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

