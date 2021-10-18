14,900 Shares in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AMERCO in the second quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMERCO in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in AMERCO by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AMERCO by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $723.14 on Monday. AMERCO has a one year low of $345.19 and a one year high of $724.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $662.36 and a 200 day moving average of $612.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.13.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

