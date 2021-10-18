Lincoln National Corp Buys 535 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.82) EPS. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

