Natixis Sells 734,158 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 734,158 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in The AES were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of The AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of The AES by 160.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES by 32.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

