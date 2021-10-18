HarbourVest Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 213,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,000. CVRx accounts for approximately 0.6% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CVRx during the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRx stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71. CVRx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($48.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($21.27) by ($27.21). The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVRX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CVRx in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX).

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.