Toroso Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

Shares of SWKS opened at $160.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.69. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

