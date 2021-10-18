Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,019,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,242 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.98% of The Hershey worth $351,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in The Hershey by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSY opened at $179.61 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.91.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

