First Foundation Advisors Increases Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 88,474 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after acquiring an additional 616,118 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,708 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,340,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,144 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC stock opened at $210.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.21. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $122.73 and a 52 week high of $212.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.42.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

