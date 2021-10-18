Sigma Planning Corp Has $895,000 Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,225,000 after buying an additional 381,936 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after buying an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,958,000 after buying an additional 202,219 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,158,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,707,000 after buying an additional 39,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,119,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,202,000 after buying an additional 61,247 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $97.12 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

