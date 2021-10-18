King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 584 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Post were worth $11,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Post during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Post during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Post by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POST. TheStreet lowered Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Shares of POST stock opened at $105.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.81. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.27.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

