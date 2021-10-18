$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to report $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. FormFactor posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

