CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $459.65 million, a PE ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after buying an additional 183,086 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,399,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after buying an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after buying an additional 136,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after buying an additional 24,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after buying an additional 80,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

