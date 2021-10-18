CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.
Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $459.65 million, a PE ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $12.78.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after buying an additional 183,086 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,399,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after buying an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after buying an additional 136,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after buying an additional 24,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after buying an additional 80,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.
CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile
CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.
