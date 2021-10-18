Lcnb Corp Acquires 250 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV stock opened at $88.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.