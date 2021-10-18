Lcnb Corp Has $587,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lcnb Corp lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.32.

Shares of DE opened at $332.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.41 and its 200-day moving average is $360.77. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $221.73 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

