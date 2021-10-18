HarbourVest Partners LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Nurix Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $28.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.47. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $35,844.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,889.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $518,278. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

