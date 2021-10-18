Lcnb Corp Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lcnb Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after buying an additional 2,951,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $112.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.90. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

