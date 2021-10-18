Lcnb Corp Increases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial comprises approximately 1.5% of Lcnb Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 162,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,800,000 after acquiring an additional 63,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $118.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.23 and a 200 day moving average of $117.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.