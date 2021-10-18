Lcnb Corp Acquires 450 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $64,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

EMR stock opened at $95.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

