King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $93.11 Million Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,194,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,348 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $93,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 5,225.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKI opened at $71.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. Raymond James raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

