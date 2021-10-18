King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 208,067 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,511,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 208,067 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $27,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,067,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after buying an additional 687,789 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after buying an additional 63,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

