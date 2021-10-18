Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 101.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733,787 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 1.35% of Neogen worth $67,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Neogen by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,937,000 after buying an additional 864,082 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 213,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

NEOG opened at $41.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $251,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.