Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,107 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Twilio worth $404,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 441.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Twilio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Twilio by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total transaction of $382,040.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,902 shares of company stock worth $60,885,039 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $353.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.84. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.82 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.65.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

