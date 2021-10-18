Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $315.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 101.71, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fortinet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Fortinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.