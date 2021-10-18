Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $3.15 Million in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after buying an additional 4,788,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,482,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,202 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,272 shares in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMC opened at $40.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.73. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

