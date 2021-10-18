Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,646,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.25% of B2Gold worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTG. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 4,810,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,186,000 after acquiring an additional 82,545 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 18.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,710,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 264,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 82.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 21,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 265.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 147,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 107,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 26.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.95 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

