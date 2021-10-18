Alpine Global Management LLC Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISLE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,529,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,453,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,938,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISLE stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

