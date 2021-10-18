Alpine Global Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Alpine Global Management LLC trimmed its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,318 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,542,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,140 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Discovery by 5,904.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,122,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,965,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,506,000 after purchasing an additional 996,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Discovery by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,257 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Discovery by 5,053.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,510,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345,847 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $23.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

