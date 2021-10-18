Alpine Global Management LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPACU. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $6,636,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $5,940,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $5,779,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $4,925,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $4,834,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPACU opened at $9.85 on Monday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

