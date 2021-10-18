Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,869 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.63 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.72.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

