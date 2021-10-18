Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,882 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in HNI were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HNI by 18.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,743,000 after acquiring an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in HNI by 39.6% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in HNI by 10.8% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HNI by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,411,000 after acquiring an additional 31,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HNI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,684,000 after acquiring an additional 113,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HNI opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.08.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $510.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

