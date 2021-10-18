Alpine Global Management LLC Sells 19,795 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Alpine Global Management LLC cut its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,795 shares during the quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Churchill Capital Corp V worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the second quarter worth $96,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter worth $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the second quarter worth $180,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCV opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. Churchill Capital Corp V has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

