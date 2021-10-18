The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Down 32.3% in September

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the September 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Michael Brian Adams bought 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $42,995.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of The Community Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $53,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,150 shares of company stock valued at $76,611. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,800,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Community Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,759,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,725,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Community Financial by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,883,000 after buying an additional 45,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Community Financial by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 25,199 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $37.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $213.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.01. The Community Financial has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 28.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Community Financial will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

