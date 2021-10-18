DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Short Interest Up 49.4% in September

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 662,000 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the September 15th total of 443,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of DTEA stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 3.18. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.35%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DAVIDsTEA stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of DAVIDsTEA as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

