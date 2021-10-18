Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the September 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Medical in the second quarter worth $28,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDI opened at $1.50 on Monday. Titan Medical has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Medical will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.