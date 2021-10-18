La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LFDJF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LFDJF opened at $52.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $58.00.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

